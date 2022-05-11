Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,644 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBAB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 112,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 52,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,928 shares during the period.

GBAB stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

