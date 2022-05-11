Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $83,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $51,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,190,000 after buying an additional 413,694 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $44,555,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $60,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $102.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.98. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.