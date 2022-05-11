Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,678 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,145,000 after acquiring an additional 947,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGN opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 96.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

