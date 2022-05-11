Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $616,000 Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,908 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

