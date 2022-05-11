First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,957 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 220,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 447.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 52,242 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

