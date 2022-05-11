Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,119 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 31.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,237,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,757 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 24.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,053,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,131 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,848 shares of company stock worth $8,090,398 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

