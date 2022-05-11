Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 204.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $158.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.88.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

