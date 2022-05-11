89,768 Shares in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Fluence Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

FLNC opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.