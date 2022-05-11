Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 66.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 19.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 42,640 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $243,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,612 shares of company stock worth $5,581,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.