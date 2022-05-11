Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,192 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYLD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 57,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 162,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

