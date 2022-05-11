International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in International Seaways by 697.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSW stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

In other International Seaways news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,171,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,266,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,473,443.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $73,690 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

