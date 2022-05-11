Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,245 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

