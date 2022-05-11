BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

