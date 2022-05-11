Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Viad by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Viad by 30.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Viad by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVI stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $612.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.81. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 68.31% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVI. Sidoti cut Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viad in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viad currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

