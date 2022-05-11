Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

MLM opened at $328.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.12 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

