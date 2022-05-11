Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $250.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.