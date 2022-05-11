Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 8,842 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

NYSE:DTM opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

DT Midstream Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.