Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $684,000 Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

PBH stock opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.12 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

