Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 576 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHX opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.29.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JHX shares. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

