Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,012 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

