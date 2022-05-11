Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $618,000 Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

GIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.