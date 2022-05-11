Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,777 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 578,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 93,497 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Scholastic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 181,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Scholastic by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHL. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.18. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

