Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 44,252 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,252 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SolarWinds by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,074,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,434,000 after acquiring an additional 166,654 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 60,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 27,183 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.87.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

