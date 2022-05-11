Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

