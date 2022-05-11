Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Glatfelter worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 8.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,166,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 259,388 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 39.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,355,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 663,410 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,491 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new position in Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth $13,790,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce Brown bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glatfelter in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.86%.

About Glatfelter (Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.