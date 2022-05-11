Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $632,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

