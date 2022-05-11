Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $717,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after buying an additional 1,797,072 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $84,720,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,547,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,988,000 after purchasing an additional 657,980 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 539,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 430,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,807,000. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

