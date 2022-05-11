Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Monro were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Monro by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Monro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Monro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

About Monro (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.