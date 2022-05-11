10,517 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.
In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $137,391.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,617 shares of company stock worth $5,034,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PCRX opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
