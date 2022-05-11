Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,396 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

In other news, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,700 shares of company stock worth $875,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.