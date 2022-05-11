Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $645,000 Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 122,456 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.41. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 308.72% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,013,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,070,935.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $6,776,050. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

