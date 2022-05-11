Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $770,000 Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Celsius by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of CELH opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 172.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Celsius Profile (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.