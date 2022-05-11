Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $683,000 Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.34% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $860,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000.

NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70.

