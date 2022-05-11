10,786 Shares in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period.

AADR opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $69.36.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

