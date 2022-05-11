News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in News were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of News by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,195,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,317,000 after purchasing an additional 163,380 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after purchasing an additional 110,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in News by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,101,000 after acquiring an additional 435,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 14.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,832 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in News by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

News Profile (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.