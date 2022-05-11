Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.88. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Profile (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.