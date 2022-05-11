Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 291 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after buying an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock worth $403,669 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

