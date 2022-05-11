Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,527 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

NYSE:BE opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.86. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 2,354.41%. The company had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $167,222.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,548.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,960 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.