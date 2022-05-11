Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,764 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $60.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

