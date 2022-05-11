American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

NYSE AMH opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.