Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $204.05 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

