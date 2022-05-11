Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.6% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 3,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

