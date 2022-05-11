758 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 758 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.