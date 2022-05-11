Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chart Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on GTLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.07.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $165.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 115.01 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.84.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

