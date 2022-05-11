Raymond James & Associates Acquires 40,917 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.51% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $488,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 388.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 457,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 124.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 158,934 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,525,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,284,000.

XYLD stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $51.16.

