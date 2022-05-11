Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 477 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

