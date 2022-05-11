Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 313 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 455.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $220.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 8.16.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

