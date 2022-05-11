Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Position Reduced by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,359 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

