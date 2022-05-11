Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 507.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

