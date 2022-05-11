Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 14.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Energizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

